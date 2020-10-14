Walmart Announces 3 Separate Black Friday Events

Walmart has been doing everything it can to adjust to the evolving needs of its customers especially as it pertains to this upcoming holiday season.

According to USA Today, Walmart has announced a revamped Black Friday event that will spread out its Black Friday savings from one single day to three different events across the month of November. Each one will begin online at Walmart.com and continue to Walmart stores. And of course this year customers will be able to pick up their online Black Friday order through their curbside pickup service.

Scott McCall, executive vice president for Walmart said:

“Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands hasn’t changed, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door.”

The first event begins online Nov. 4th with the deals in stores starting Nov. 7th. To kick-off “Black Friday Deals for Days,” Walmart will offer amazing deals on toys, electronics and home products.

The next event begins online Nov 11th, and starts in stores Nov 14th. Walmart’s second event will offer techies great deals on electronics, like TVs, computers and tablets.

The final Black Friday event begins online Nov 25th, and in store Nov 27th. Expect the third event to offer great prices on more electronics, toys as well as apparel and home decor.