Video Shows Young Girl Who Was Shot in Waterville Walking Again

According to WGME, 7 year old Emah Frost, who was shot last Friday at her home in Waterville in an apparent drive-by shooting, has begun walking again.

Video shows 7 year old Emah beginning to walk at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland. She made need a little assistance, a back brace and an oxygen tank, but this is a huge improvement to her condition and very exciting for the Maine communities that have been rallying for her recovery.

Officials say that last Friday Emah had been playing with her sister in thei bedroom when they hear a very loud noise. That noise turned out to be a gunshot that hit Emah in the chest.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.