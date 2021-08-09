WATCH: Video of a 6-Foot Great White Shark Spotted Swimming off Scituate, Massachusetts

If you haven’t followed them on Twitter yet, you might want to follow the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Their Twitter handle is @A_WhiteShark. It will keep you up to date on shark sightings in our area.

They also have a great app called “Sharktivity” available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play. The sharks that they have tagged will ‘ping’ the app and you can follow the shark traffic. It’s both terrifying can be really cool.

Shark Spotted Swimming Quarter Mile off Scituate

There is a pretty cool video of the shark swimming that was posted to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Twitter of a shark about 6-feet long swimming off Scituate, Massachusetts, that was captured by Colin Dowd.

When you see the shark swimming and the land so close in the background it’s a bit terrifying.

Nearby beaches Peggotty Beach and Humarock Beaches were closed for 2 hours on Friday due to the sighting.

Gadgets to Keep Sharks Away

Maybe it’s time for me to break down and buy one of those fancy Sharkbanz bracelets that I wrote about a few weeks ago. I mean if it keeps Mark Zuckerberg safe on his hoverboard surfboard thing in Hawaii it’s got to be good right? And former President Obama has one and he hasn’t been eaten by a shark.

I think I will save the $84 and stick to the one way to guarantee you don’t get attacked by a shark. Stay on the beach.

