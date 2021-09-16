Video Inside Maine Medical Center’s ICU Shows What Covid Patient’s Treatment Looks Like

Covid-19 cases have risen substantially across Maine and the United States as the delta variant is sending more and more people to the hospital. On September 15, the Maine CDC reported that there were 778 new cases, 7 more people died, and 7 more were hospitalized. 70 of those hospitalized were in the ICU struggling to breathe. But what is it like fin the ICU or patients and the nurses who work hard to keep them alive?

MaineHealth released a video on their YouTube channel showing an inside view of Maine Medical Center's ICU that sheds a light on the struggles of not only patients but the health care workers who treat them.

It feels like a scene out of a movie, with nurses dressed in protective gear from head to toe scurrying around patients doing the best they can to help them breathe. "We're all tired," says RN Britney Meunier. "We all just try to take care of each other."

Most of these patients are unvaccinated and in their 40's and 50's. Some have said they wish they had gotten vaccinated as they are being prepared to be intubated.

A big thanks to all the health care workers who have been working tirelessly through this pandemic to save lives. What you go through is unimaginable to most of us. This video sheds new light on how much you give of yourselves for these patients and the struggles you go through in doing so.

