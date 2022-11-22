One person was critically injured and police say they have a suspect in custody Tuesday morning following a shooting in Allagash.

Police were staking out a garage on Route 161 in St. Francis in the mid-morning hours Tuesday, according to a report from the Fiddlehead Focus.



Sometime around 9:30 a.m., Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the suspect who they believe was involved in the shooting had been found and was in custody. The victim was being transported to a hospital by Lifeflight with what were considered “life-threatening injuries,” Gillen said.

Acadia Federal Credit Union in St. Francis closed its doors Tuesday morning while police were searching for the alleged shooter, according to the newspaper.

There’s no confirmation as to when or where the indent occurred. An earlier report stated the garage was in the town of Allagash. It was actually in St. Francis.

We expect more information from the Sheriff’s Office later today.

