Vehicle Drives Through and Damages Potato Fields

Maine State Police said a vehicle, most likely a pickup or SUV, drove through several potato fields four separate times in Crystal, Maine, near Island Falls. The incident occurred on the night of July 31st into the morning of August 1st.

Several different types of seed potato plants were destroyed. Officials said Seed-Pro Incorporated of Crystal, Maine is the owner of the fields and started these specific potatoes in a laboratory in 2018. The plants were hand planted this spring and would have been used to supply potato farmers across the state and country with future crops. Damage to the fields is estimated at $7,500 - $10,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this damaging of property is encouraged to contact Tr. Noah Castonguay at the Houlton State Police Barracks at 207-532-5400 or also the Aroostook County CrimeStoppers tip line at (800) 638-8477. A cash reward may apply for a tip leading to the arrest of person or persons responsible for the crime.