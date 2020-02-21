Vehicle Catches Fire, Reed Plantation, Maine

A vehicle caught on fire Friday morning while driving on Main Street in Reed Plantation.

49-year-old Robin Norris from Winn was driving in her 2004 Jeep Liberty with her 12-year-old granddaughter around 11:33 am when Norris heard a pop sound come from the engine compartment.

Police said the cab began to fill with white smoke. Norris and her granddaughter exited the vehicle and opened the hood to find flames coming from the engine. The two of them ran away from the Jeep as the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames.

Reed Plantation Fire Department responded and contained the fire.

Norris & her granddaughter were not injured, said police.

The Jeep was a complete loss, and was towed away by York’s Towing.