Man Who Died in Vassalboro Fire Identified

***UPDATED 2/14/20 @ 8:16 AM***

Authorities have confirmed that Nicholas Blaschke, 26, was the Vassalboro man who perished in a Thursday evening fire on Hussey Hill Road.

*ORIGINAL STORY BELOW*

According to the KJ one man is dead and a Maine state trooper was treated for smoke inhalation following a Thursday evening fire on Hussey Hill Road in Vassalboro.

Authorities say the man's mother, who also lived at the residence, came home from work to find the home in flames.

Investigators have said they believed the fire started when a toaster in the kitchen malfunctioned.

A state trooper pulled the man from the burning home and attempted to revive him but was unable to save him. We're expecting the victims name to be released later today after all appropriate parties have been notified.

