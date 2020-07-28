Vans Team With ‘The Simpsons’ for New Line of Shoes

Vans and The Simpsons have announced a new collaboration for 2020. The new signature shoes will be their first since 2007, when The Simpsons Movie was released.

The original release included 14 different pairs of Vans x Simpsons shoes, featuring art from Kaws, Stash, Gary Panter, Geoff McFetridge, Dave Flores, Futura, Mr. Cartoon, Sam Messner, Taka Hayashi, Tony Munoz, Todd James and Neckface.

Here's those original designs:

Vans

Vans

Vans teased their new line of Simpsons sneaks on social media, writing, “The Simpsons x Vans is coming soon. Sign up for updates to be the first to know when it arrives at http://vans.com/thesimpsons.” The new graphic puts The Simpsons and Vans logos together, floating in the clouds as a nod to the iconic cartoon’s opening credits.

The new Vans x Simpsons designs have not yet been revealed, but fans can sign up at the official Vans website to receive updates.

The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series, and a who’s who of rock and metal stars have appeared in the show. Plenty of bands have also named themselves after The Simpsons, and more recently, a huge collection of Simpsons-inspired album covers made the rounds online. Check those out below.

Alice in Chains, Dirt

Anthrax, Among the Living

Deep Purple, Deep Purple in Rock

Deftones, White Pony

Dream Theater, Octavarium

Foo Fighters, Foo Fighters

Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown

Iron Maiden, Killers

Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind

Korn, Follow the Leader

Korn, Issues

Megadeth, Countdown to Extinction

Megadeth, Youthanasia

Metallica, Kill 'Em All

Metallica, Ride the Lightning

Metallica, St. Anger

Muse, Black Holes and Revelations

Nirvana, In Utero

Opeth, Still Life

Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power

Pearl Jam, Yield

Rage Against the Machine, Evil Empire

The Smiths, Meat Is Murder

Soulfly, Soulfly

Static-X, Wisconsin Death Trip