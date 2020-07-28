Vans Team With ‘The Simpsons’ for New Line of Shoes
Vans and The Simpsons have announced a new collaboration for 2020. The new signature shoes will be their first since 2007, when The Simpsons Movie was released.
The original release included 14 different pairs of Vans x Simpsons shoes, featuring art from Kaws, Stash, Gary Panter, Geoff McFetridge, Dave Flores, Futura, Mr. Cartoon, Sam Messner, Taka Hayashi, Tony Munoz, Todd James and Neckface.
Here's those original designs:
Vans teased their new line of Simpsons sneaks on social media, writing, “The Simpsons x Vans is coming soon. Sign up for updates to be the first to know when it arrives at http://vans.com/thesimpsons.” The new graphic puts The Simpsons and Vans logos together, floating in the clouds as a nod to the iconic cartoon’s opening credits.
The new Vans x Simpsons designs have not yet been revealed, but fans can sign up at the official Vans website to receive updates.
The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series, and a who’s who of rock and metal stars have appeared in the show. Plenty of bands have also named themselves after The Simpsons, and more recently, a huge collection of Simpsons-inspired album covers made the rounds online. Check those out below.
