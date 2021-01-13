Classic Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony recently said that he conferred with drummer Alex Van Halen following the October 2020 death of bandleader Eddie Van Halen. But Anthony and Eddie themselves hadn't reconciled before the legendary guitarist passed away last year.

Still, communication was open between the longtime Van Halen rhythm section in the days immediately following the guitarist's death. That's what Anthony explained to St. Louis classic rock radio station KSHE 95 during an on-air exchange that emerged earlier this week.

Listen to the interview down toward the bottom of this post.

"I spoke briefly with Alex right after Eddie passed," Anthony revealed of his chat with Eddie's brother and the Van Halen co-founder. "But I wanted them to have their privacy. And I have texted with Wolfie a couple of times, and everything is all good, obviously."

Wolfie, of course, is Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, the musician who at just 16 years old replaced Anthony in the Van Halen lineup in 2006. Wolfgang, now 29, fronts the group Mammoth WVH.

Pressed for more details on his current relationship with Alex, Anthony said the Van Halen drummer is still "grieving, or however you wanna put it — [he's] pretty much been to himself. So I'm just kind of letting that happen, and I'm sure at one point we'll talk again here or even get together."

Last November, Wolfgang revealed that Van Halen had considered doing a "kitchen sink tour" before Eddie's death, where past VH singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar would've each performed. Anthony was said to be in negotiations to participate, as he confirmed in the interview this week.

"I actually did get a call from [the Van Halen] camp," the bassist made clear of his would-be involvement. "Actually, [from manager] Irving Azoff's office — I don't know … a few years ago now. And they did ask me about coming back and doing a reunion. And things kind of were progressing."

"Then, I guess, Eddie was kind of ill," Anthony continued. "He was going over to Europe and having some treatments done or whatever. And it never materialized. I think he was too ill."

Understandably, in the wake of Eddie's death, that tour never transpired. And Wolfgang has made clear that Van Halen is completely done and won't resume recording or touring now that his dad is gone.

Following his time in Van Halen, Anthony played in rock supergroup Chickenfoot alongside Hagar, Joe Satriani and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. He's also performed with Sammy Hagar and the Circle.