‘Hot for Teacher’ Actor Recalls Private Show From Eddie Van Halen

The actor who played a young Michael Anthony in Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” video recalled how he got to hang out with the band, drink beer and receive a private guitar performance from Eddie Van Halen – all at the age of 13.

Yano Anaya had already picked up some child acting jobs before he passed the audition in 1984 and spent four days on set for the clip that portrayed the band members as they were at the time and also when they were school age.

“I swear to God I was so excited,” Anaya, now 49, told Classic Rock in a recent interview. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Holy crap, I look just like Michael Anthony – this is my job.’” He attended the shoot with his mom and told her as soon as they arrived on day one that meeting the band was his priority.

“So I found their trailer and knocked on the door," he explained. "Alex Van Halen answered, and he looked at me and went, 'What's up, kid?' And I went, ‘I’m part of the cast; I’m playing Michael Anthony Jr. I just wanted to see if I could hang out with you guys.’ And he went, ‘Come on in.’ I was like, ‘Yeeeeahhhh!’”

Watch Van Halen's 'Hot for Teacher' Video

Anaya recalled David Lee Roth wasn’t interested in spending time with him, Anthony was polite but “just chilled” and Eddie Van Halen was "quiet." But he had a great time with the drummer. “Alex was like, ‘Hey, man, why don’t you go to the back and grab us a couple of beers?’ So I walked back there, and Dave Lee Roth was there. He looked at me and went, ‘Who the fuck are you? Why is there a kid in our trailer?’ And Alex was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, man, he’s part of the cast.’ … I’m like, ‘I’m 13 years old, it’s 10.20 in the morning and I’m drinking a Schlitz beer with Alex Van Halen.’ I drank that one beer, and I was so drunk.”

Later, Anaya found the confidence to approach Eddie. “I grew the balls to ask him to play the intro to ‘Running With the Devil,’ which was my favorite song,” he remembered. “He took me to the back of the trailer, pulled out a tiny little amp, pulled out his guitar and literally played the whole thing for me, in person, by myself, just for me. That experience was epic.”