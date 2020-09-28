University of Maine, Orono Student Drowns in River

A University of Maine student drowned after jumping off a bridge near the campus in Orono.

Police say the 19-year-old jumped into the Stillwater River just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Bangor Daily News reports a passerby swam into the river to help him but was unsuccessful. Rescue crews searched the area and recovered the young man's body just after dark.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Regan McCleary of Buxton. He was a mechanical engineering major and a Dean’s List student.

Orono Police are investigating the death.