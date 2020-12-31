Unity Man Charged with Attempted Murder & Arson

Authorities have charged a Unity man with attempted murder and arson in relation to a fire in that town last week.

Maine State Police

State Police say 38-year-old Derek Creasy of Unity was arrested Wednesday evening after investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment on School Street.

Creasy was charged in connection with a fire on Turner Court on December 22. Police also seized a 2009 Toyota Camry. Creasy was taken to the Waldo County Jail.

Police say a second fire at the same address and a fire at the United Methodist Church in Unity remain under investigation. It's not known if the three fires are connected.