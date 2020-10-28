Unique Maine Lobster Beetle Could Be Yours

Ah, Craigslist. The home of the great deals, questionable items, apartments, missed connections, and so much more. With everything they have to offer, this Volkswagen Beetle may take the cake for the most unique item and at the very least, the most unique automobile.

The 2001 VW Beetle is known for being the auto-mascot for the Maine Maritime Museum who lovingly call it the Lobstermobile. At nearly 20 years of age, the "bug" needs a little TLC.

Craigslist Maine

In the ad they say the vehicle isn't currently running, has a broken glove box, and it doesn't smell great. Not sure if it smells like low-tide or something else.

But for only $1000 this could be quite the project. And the lobster isn't going anywhere. The 10-foot fiberglass crustacean is custom-built for the car. And really, having a car is great and all, but the lobster? That's priceless! Imagine rolling through The Old Port in that bad boy on a Friday night. Heads would certainly be turning.

If you're interested, hit up the seller on Craigslist here!

