Unemployment up in Maine, Pandemic Hits Seasonal Work

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New unemployment claims have ticked up in Maine, where the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to have an impact on the job market.

The Maine Department of Labor says there were about 3,900 initial claims for state unemployment insurance during the week that ended Jan. 2. That number was an increase from 2,700 new claims the previous week.

The labor department says a total of 4,300 people filed a new claim or reopened an unemployment claims. That was an increase of 1,000 from the previous week.