Undermanned Red Sox Fall to Tampa Bay 6-1 Monday [VIDEOS]

The Boston Red Sox were rocked prior to last night's game with the Tampa Bay Rays, as 2 more players were diagnosed with COVID and went on the Injured List. The Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1.

Nick Pivetta gave up a lead-off home run to Brandon Lowe,on the 1st pitch of the game, his 31st of the season. Pivetta battled through 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 6.

Hansel Robles pitched the 6th inning, stranding the bases loaded. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Raynel Espinal who was selected from Triple A Worcester earlier in the day, made his Red Sox debut. He went 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He didn't strike out anyone and walked 1.

Boston's lone run was thanks to Bobby Dalbec's 18th homer, a solo shot, in the 2nd inning.

Alex Verdugo had 2 hits for Boston

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

With the loss, the Red Sox are now 9 games back of the Rays in 3rd place. The Yankees lost while the A's won on Monday. The Red Sox are 2 games back of the Yankees and 2 games ahead of the A's for the 2nd and final Wild Card spot. The Yankees have the 1st Wild Card spot.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play Game 2 of the 4 game series on Tuesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.