Golden Retriever and Woodchuck Become Instant Friends

You won’t believe this one. A Golden Retriever who loves to swim named Wally was swimming at Hickory Hills Lake in Luneburg when he suddenly made a new friend who decided to take the easy way to shore by riding on Wally’s back, according to wcvb.com.

The woodchuck decided to hitch a ride on Wally’s back and Wally seemed very unfazed by the whole experience, the news station reported. After the duo arrived back at shore, they touched noses to say farewell.

This sounds a lot like an idea for a children’s book, doesn’t it?

Why this Would Never Happen with My Dog

I have owned Golden Retrievers most of my adult life. My first girl, Savannah, sadly crossed the rainbow bridge about 9 years ago. She was a friendly, loveable golden who loved to swim.

My current golden is an English Cream and doesn’t like the water but loves snow.

My rescue dog, Buddy is a part border collie, part who knows what, but I can tell you this. He would not be nice to the woodchuck. Buddy gets along great with cats but is super aggressive toward groundhogs. He lives with my daughter in New Jersey and most of her neighbors have trouble with groundhogs but not her. Buddy has sent them all to heaven.

Wally is a Good Sport

I loved this story about the wild, spontaneous interaction between these two creatures. I wonder what Wally was thinking. And I wonder about the woodchuck? Was the woodchuck just like “wow I have seen creatures like this on land but swimming? Must mean he is like one of us, let me hitch a ride.”

I love Russell’s comment to wcvb.com, “It came back to the island, hopped off his back, and scurried away, and they gave each other a little kiss goodbye.”

If only the rest of us could overlook our differences and get along like Wally and the Woodchuck.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds