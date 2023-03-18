Unbelievable Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party Coming To Maine

Almost all kids, and a lot of adults, love monster truck shows. Giant trucks, roaring engines, crushed vehicles, and the smell of gasoline. What could be better?

Well... How about an event that features monster trucks that resemble your favorite Hot Wheels cars? And, what if those cars were lit up? That's what you get with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party!

This event really does sound like every kid's dream come true!

You'll be able to catch this amazing event this October at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. One of the great things is that the show will be in town for several days, so you will have plenty of time to get to see this amazing event! There'll be a show at 7:30 on Friday, October 20th. There will also be two shows, 12:30 PM and 7:30 PM. on Saturday, October 21st. And, they'll wrap up their stop in Maine with a 2:30 PM show on Sunday, October 22nd.

During the shows, you'll be able to see some of your favorite Hot Wheels vehicles driving around the arena, crushing cars. They are even going to have some giveaways throughout the event!

The venue website describes the show as:

The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ – LIGHT UP the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Check out this video of a recent show:

Tickets cost between $14 and $54. Of course, tickets for the kids are slightly less than they are for the adults. There is also a pre-party if you want to spend a little extra. Get all the details HERE