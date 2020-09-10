UMPI Homecoming 2020 Goes Virtual 

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will present its first-ever virtual Homecoming festivities from Sept. 14 to 20, featuring activities such as a virtual trivia night, roundtable discussions, and a virtual version of the Snowy Owl Marketplace. Organizers have taken Homecoming activities completely online this year to ensure the health and safety of the campus community, and have been hard at work finding fun and creative alternatives to provide everyone with new ways to gather and celebrate. The full schedule of events can be found at www.umpi.edu/alumni/homecoming/events.

This year’s festivities will include several multi-day events. There will be Spirit Week activities between Sept. 14 and 18—wearing blue one day, wearing gold another day, and sharing favorite UMPI memories on social media another day. As an energizing start to each day, between Sept. 14 and 20 Keli Marston will offer a Morning Wellness workout session at 7 a.m.

There is also a full slate of activities between Sept. 14 and 20. On Sept. 14, the Alumni Board will officially kick off its brand new Owls on the Move program, encouraging people to get moving while helping to support the UMPI Cares Fund, which supports UMPI students with emergency needs. Virtual participants can also take part in a virtual campus tour hosted by Admissions (available all day long), and enjoy a special SERVICE Rewards Team Announcement at Noon.

On Sept. 15, a series of presentations by UMPI faculty will begin with a talk at 12:30 p.m. by Dr. Larry Feinstein, Associate Professor of Biology, about Biomedical and Agricultural Student Research at UMPI. That evening, the UMPI Alumni Board will host an Alumni Book Club Kickoff. The start of an Owl Year Long event, participants will get to learn about the first book to be featured in the alumni book club series.

On Sept. 16, Dr. Tara Whiton, Assistant Professor of Health Administration, will give a presentation at 1 p.m. on UMPI’s New Health Administration Program to a Personal Protective Lifestyle. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., a Commuter Roundtable discussion will be held, hosted by Monique Nadeau ’22 and Lisa Smith ’07.

On Sept. 17, Dr. Fred Strickland, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity and CIS, and Dr. Md Rafiul Hassan, Associate Professor of Computer Science, will deliver a presentation at 12:30 p.m. titled Computing Program Insights, And Beyond 2020. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., a Career Roundtable discussion will be held, hosted by Nicole Fournier ’02, UMPI Director of Career Readiness. Also that evening, there will be a Virtual Trivia Night starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Lydia Kieffer-Till, Director of the Campus Center, and Momentum Aroostook.

On Sept. 18, Kimberly Jones ’97, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, will deliver a faculty presentation at 12:30 p.m. That evening, there will be a Pub Night with the President; participants can bring their own beverage and socialize with UMPI President Ray Rice, starting at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 19, the Snowy Owl Marketplace returns, this time in a virtual format. Starting at 9 a.m., participants can check out this gathering of crafters, artisans, and more. At 6 p.m., participants can enjoy a Smith House Art Tour with Frank Sullivan, Director of the Reed Art Gallery, and the Rice family. Also that evening, there will be an online game of UMPI Kahoot! at 7:30 p.m.

Festivities cap off on Sept. 20 with the closing of the Owls on the Move program. More opportunities for the UMPI community to “move together (virtually)” will be available throughout the year.

“We won’t have our usual fireworks or sporting events this year, and we’re postponing many in-person events, including the Hall of Fame, until next fall with the hope that a large gathering can be held at that time,” Craig Cormier, UMPI Homecoming co-chair, said. “The safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and the Homecoming Board has worked hard to bring Homecoming to everyone. We hope folks will join us!”

For more information about Homecoming 2020, contact UMPI Homecoming co-chair Lisa Smith at 207- 768-9525 or lisa.m.smith@maine.edu. To view the full Homecoming schedule online, visit www.umpi.edu/alumni/homecoming/events.