Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Representatives for Netflix, Warners and Bad Robot declined the publication’s requests for comment.

McCarten is a logical choice for the series, given his work on Bohemian Rhapsody: The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Actor (Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury), and was nominated for Best Picture. His other biopic projects include 2014’s The Theory of Everything, 2017’s Darkest Hour and 2019’s The Two Popes.

While plot details for the U2 show are currently unknown, McCarten will have plenty of material to work with: The Irish quartet emerged from Dublin in 1976, releasing their debut album, Boy, four years later. Since then, they’ve grown into stadium rock stars while experimenting across 13 more studio LPs.

U2 issued their latest record, Songs of Experience, in 2017. That same year, they launched a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album The Joshua Tree; the band revived the trek in late 2019 for a run in Oceania and Asia, wrapping in mid-December that year.

In November 2021, U2 released a new track, "Your Song Saved My Life," as part of the soundtrack to the animated film Sing 2. Six months earlier, they issued "We Are the People," a collaboration with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.