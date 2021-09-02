U.S. Marshals Apprehend Elusive Fugitive, Bangor, Maine

The U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 25-year-old Illinois man who had a warrant out for his arrest for Criminal Sexual Assault in February 2020. Cortez Strong was wanted by Illinois officials. There was a brief foot pursuit in the apprehending of Strong.

Three different times in August 2021, Strong eluded Maine authorities in high-speed vehicle pursuits. The U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force was contacted to investigate Strong. The Marshals determined he was a fugitive from Illinois and they believed he was in Bangor, Maine.

The Task Force investigated Strong’s whereabouts which led them to a Bangor address. Strong was identified as a passenger in a vehicle leaving that address. When the U.S. Marshals Service went to apprehend Strong, he fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, said officials.

Strong is charged as a Fugitive from Justice. He will be arraigned in Maine and extradited back to Illinois.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Cortez Strong. The Maine State Police, the Bangor Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Members of the Maine State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Maine Department of Corrections and the Biddeford Police Department comprise the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

This story will be updated when information is made available. Listen to our news broadcasts every weekday in the mornings, noon and 5 pm (eastern time).

