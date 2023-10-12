Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine

Lewiston Police - Thinkstock

Two women and one man were arrested for drug trafficking and additional charges after a search in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Ongoing Investigation into Drug Trafficking

The Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at 287 Bates Street.

Drugs Seized during Search

Fentanyl and crack were seized at the home and three people were taken into custody.

Unlawful Possession Charges

Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer Dionne from Lewiston was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder with priors. Her bail was set at $500.

Lewiston Police
loading...

Outstanding Warrants and More Charges

Thirty-five-year-old Ali Ali from Lewiston was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with Failure to Appear on the crimes of Failure to Stop for an Officer, Refusing to Submit to Detention, Operating a vehicle without a license. His bail was set at $75 by the court.

Lewiston Police
loading...

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Thirty-three-year-old Alyssa Britton from Lewiston was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a child. Her bail was set at $500.

Lewiston Police
loading...

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: drug trafficking, Lewiston
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From