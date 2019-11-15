Two Vehicle Crash on Robinson Road, Blaine, Maine

One woman was injured in a crash involving two vehicles on Robinson Rd in Blaine early around 6:11 AM Friday morning.

Police said Lisa Rodriguez lost control of her 2003 GMC SUV on the ice-covered road, spinning out sideways into the path of oncoming traffic.

Dana Raymond was unable to avoid Rodriguez’s vehicle, and hit her head on with his 2018 Ford truck, said police.

Crown ambulance transported Rodriguez to the hospital. She suffered a leg injury in the collision. Both vehicles had significant damage and were towed from the scene.

Trooper Nick Casavant and Sgt. Josh Haines responded and investigated the accident.