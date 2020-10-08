Two Rescued from Knife Edge Trail by Helicopter

A 75-year-old man is hospitalized after he and his nephew were rescued by helicopter off Knife Edge trail in Baxter State Park Wednesday.

WABI reports the Massachusetts man and his 25-year-old nephew lost the trail early in the morning in dark and foggy conditions.

The pair contacted authorities who told them to shelter in place until daybreak. Park officials say they got another call a few hours later from the nephew saying his uncle had been injured after falling more than 50 feet.

At first light, rangers were able to get the two men off the mountain.

The older hiker was flown to a Bangor hospital in critical condition. The younger hiker was taken to the same hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.