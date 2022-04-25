Two Red Sox Legends Have Sons Playing Collegiate Baseball in New England

Could the names Ortiz and Ramirez once again be announced over Fenway Park's PA as they come to bat?

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez are two of the most memorable names to wear the Red Sox uniform. Ortiz played for the Sox from 2003 to 2016 and is viewed as the best designated hitter in Red Sox history. He is the all-time leader in Major League Baseball history for home runs by a designated hitter with 485 and his number 34 was retired and placed out in rightfield in 2017, joining a long line of the best Boston Red Sox players of all time.

Manny Ramirez played for the Red Sox from 2001 to 2008 when he was traded to the Dodgers. He, like Big Papi, was part of the 2004 Red Sox team that broke the "Curse of the Bambino," and gave the Red Sox their first World Series Championship since 1918.

Both Big Papi and Manny have retired from baseball, but they each have sons who have recently graduated from high school and are playing for the Brockton Rox, a futures collegiate summer baseball team based in Brockton, Massachusetts, not very far at all from Boston.

The Rox, announced the 2022 roster and David Ortiz's son D'Angelo is on it as a utility player.

And Manny Ramirez's son, Manny Jr. is on the team as well playing in the outfield.

They still have a lot of work ahead of them to make the majors, and even if they do, there's no guarantee they would play for the Red Sox, but baseball is in their blood and if they do make the big leagues and play for the Red Sox, just hearing those names again at Fenway will be amazing.

