Two people Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash on I-95

Two people were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash which closed a section of I-95 in Augusta.

State police say 40-year-old Patrick Daggett of New Sharon was driving north around 2 p.m. with a passenger, 42-year-old Rebecca Wallace of Jay.

Police say Daggett’s 2005 Harley Davidson had engine trouble and he lost control as he tried to pull into the breakdown lane.

The motorcycle went off the road and Daggett and Wallace were thrown from the bike. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

They were flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what police called "very serious head injuries."