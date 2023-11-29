Two People Arrested in Maine for Trespassing and Fighting with Police
A 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested after trespassing and setting up a tent in a basement where they did not live. The man also fought with officers.
Two People Arrested for Trespassing and Fighting with Police
Damian Green from Westbrook and Rachel Palange were taken into custody after the incident Friday afternoon on Church Street in Westbrook.
Suspects Refused to Leave Property
The Westbrook Police Department said when officers arrived, they found the two suspects who refused to leave a basement residence where they had set up a tent. Police were able to get the two to leave, but they attempted to go back to the property.
Man Punched Officer in the Face and Bit an Officer
“They then obstructed the roadway. Officers went to take them into custody, and the male suspect fought with officers, to include punching an officer in the face and biting another officer. Officers were able to take both suspects into custody,” said the Westbrook Police.
Facing Multiple Charges
Green is facing several charges including 2 counts of Assault on an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Obstructing a Public Way, and Failure to Provide Name and Date of Birth.
Palange is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Government Administration, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
County Jail
They were both transported to the Cumberland County Jail.
- READ MORE: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested for Operating Meth Labs in Maine
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Arrested after Police Chase and Confrontation
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker