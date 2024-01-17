Two Men Arrested in Maine with 6.5 Pounds of Cocaine & Fentanyl
Police seized 6.5 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and $23,000 after two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Farmingdale on Friday.
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Other Charges
The Kennebec Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old David N. Maldonado from New York and 58-year-old Gene L. Northup from Maine were both charged with drug trafficking.
Police Seized Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Money
Law enforcement pulled their Jeep over on Maine Avenue and found 6.6 pounds of cocaine, 6.2 of fentanyl, 3.3 oz of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of meth and $23,000 in suspected drug proceeds, according to WGME News.
Both Men Facing Multiple Charges
Maldonado is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine and violation of conditional release. Northup is facing charges for unlawful trafficking in meth and unlawful possession of cocaine.
Transported to Jail
They were both transported to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
