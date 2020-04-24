Two Men Arrested for Burglary & Theft at Caribou Community School

Police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged burglary and theft on Easter Sunday at the site of the new Caribou Community School.

Caribou Police had obtained a felony warrant for 48-year-old Franklin Price of Madawaska Lake after thousands of dollars worth of tools, construction equipment and other items were stolen from the school construction site.

Investigators on Thursday were led to a residence in Fort Fairfield, were they believed Price was hiding out. Caribou Police, with help from the Fort Fairfield Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol, apprehended Price after a brief foot chase, and arrested 58-year-old Bruce Johndro of Fort Fairfield.

Franklin Price was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and will be arraigned on Friday.

Bruce Johndro was charged with Hindering Apprehension and being a Felon in Possession of Firearms . Fort Fairfield Police seized several firearms and ammunition. Johndro was released on bail and his court date is scheduled for July 9.

Caribou Police Department would like to thank the public for their tips and all agencies who assisted in the process of investigating the reported burglaries, apprehending Franklin Price and recovering nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property.