Two Mainers in Space; Jessica Meir Returns to Earth April 17

NASA astronaut and Navy Seal Chris Cassidy blasted off to space early Thursday morning, April 9, and is set to join Caribou native Jessica Meir & crew aboard the International Space Station.

His crew docked around 10 a.m. ET.

Cassidy’s hometown is York, Maine. He will being working briefly with Dr. Meir. Cassidy's crew will be relieving Meir's team.

He and his crewmates are expected to remain aboard the station until October 2020.

Watch Soyuz MS-16 preparation and launch from Thursday morning:

Monday, April 13, watch a special educational event on NASA TV with Jessica Meir & Chris Cassidy at 1:20 pm (ET).

Meanwhile, Jessica Meir and fellow astronaut Andrew Morgan are returning from the International space Station April 17.

Jessica Meir - NASA.gov

NASA has protocols for astronauts returning from space, including a medical check by flight doctors after their landing. It’s part of health monitoring and getting Meir and Morgan adjusted to Earth’s gravity.

NASA has updated information on the coronavirus.

Meir is posting regularly on Twitter to keep people updated on the work she is doing.

Meir illustrates the importance of science in space: