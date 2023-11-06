Two Maine Teens Injured in Crash after Vehicle Hits Tree
Two teenagers were injured and taken to the hospital following a car crash Friday on South Belfast Avenue in Augusta.
Vehicle Went Off the Road and Struck a Tree
Police said a 16-year-old male was driving with a 14-year-old male passenger when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. No names were released.
Teens Taken to the Hospital with Injuries
Officials said the teens both had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken for medical attention to a local hospital, according to WGME News.
Police are Looking for More Information
Contact the Augusta Police Department if you have any information about the crash.
Breaking News Alerts and App Updates
Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is released. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
Get our free mobile app
- MORE NEWS: Woman Gets 30 Years for One of the Largest Drug Busts in Maine
- READ MORE: Three People Died & Child Survived after Fire in Fort Fairfield
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson