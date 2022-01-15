Two Handguns, Ammo, a Safe & Jewelry Stolen, Nerepis, N.B.

Break, Enter and Theft

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at a residence in Nerepis, New Brunswick where two handguns were stolen along with ammo, a safe with Canadian currency, and jewelry.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who are persons of interest in the case.

The Crime

The crime occurred on Crandall Road on the morning of September 30, 2021 around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the thieves forcefully gained entrance. There was no one home at the time.

Photos

Surveillance footage shows three individuals with a pickup truck at the scene. The RCMP said “despite the quality of the images, information from the public may help identify the persons or provide additional information to help the investigation.”

The truck is described as a silver or gray Dodge Ram 1500 with dents on the passenger side of the vehicle. There’s a row of lights on the roof. Police said they believe the truck has Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires. It has a plow hook up and may have a lift kit.

Person of Interest

The RCMP said the individuals in the photos are male. One of the men has a beard with gauged earrings.

Stolen Property

The items stolen from the property:

A black Beretta 92 FS 9mm handgun with serial number A008527Z

A black Beretta Px4 Storm 9mm handgun with serial number PX459N

various types of ammunition

A safe containing an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency

Jewelry

Public Assistance

Contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 if you have any information about this break, enter and theft or can identify the individuals or truck. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.

