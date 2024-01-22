Two Dogs Died in a House Fire in Maine

Two dogs died in a house fire Saturday on Knight’s Pond in South Berwick.

Two Dogs in Maine Died in a House Fire

The South Berwick Fire Department said there were no people in the house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire Officials: “Delay in Detection”

“The house was approximately 600’ off the road, and nobody was home at the time of the fire, leading to a delay in detection and report to 911,” said the South Berwick Fire Department.

Large Columns of Smoke Visible

Smoke was visible to first responders while en route to the fire. The blaze was under control within an hour, said fire officials.

Cause of the Fire Under Investigation

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

First Responders and Firefighters

Multiple departments responded to the call including the South Berwick Fire Department, the Maine State Police, York Ambulance, Rollinsford Fire Department, Dover Professional Firefighters L1312, Berwick Fire Department, Newington Fire Department, Eliot Fire Department, York, Maine Fire Department.

