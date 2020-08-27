Two Arrested in Drug Raid, Upper Woodstock, New Brunswick

Woodstock RCMP have arrested a man and a woman following a drug raid at a home in Upper Woodstock.

The RCMP said the search of the Station Road home Tuesday was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that began earlier this year.

Police seized what is believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Woodstock and a 24-year-old woman from Millville at the scene.

Both were released on conditions and are due to appear in Woodstock provincial court in November.

The RCMP's Police Dog Service assisted with the investigation.