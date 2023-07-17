A Hancock County Shooting Sent 1 to the Hospital, 2 to Jail

Hancock County Officials are investigating a shooting in Lamoine that sent one man to the hospital.

Where Did This Happen?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a 911 caller reported just before 10:00 Friday night that they heard an altercation and gunshots at a location in Lamoine, and that people had left the residence shortly after. Deputies responded to 21 Stolt Road and found evidence that supported the caller's claim. However, while two suspects were identified, there was no victim at the property.

How Badly Was the Victim Hurt?

A 911 call that came in sometime later reported a man walking on Bayside Road in Ellsworth. Officials responded and found Spencer Trott, 37, who had been living at the Stolt Road residence. It was determined that he had a gunshot wound and he was transported to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, and later to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. At the last report, Trott was listed in serious but stable condition.

Who Was Arrested?

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident:

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor

Duncan Haass, 30, of Lamoine

They're both facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dubrovsky is known to law enforcement, after a road rage incident in Lamoine nearly 2 years ago that involved shots being fired from one vehicle to another.

So far, investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, with personnel from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Bar Harbor Police, and Maine State Police.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

