Truck Catches Fire After Crash on I-95 in Dyer Brook

A New Hampshire man escaped a fiery crash Thursday on I-95 in southern Aroostook County.

Maine State Police say 33-year-old Daniel Guarino was driving south in Dyer Brook in a Chevy pickup, towing a car on a trailer. The highway had a light coating of snow from a brief storm that passed through the area.

State Police say Guarino was operating too fast for the conditions, lost control of the truck and skidded off the Interstate into the woods. The truck caught fire and Guarino was able to get out before it burned. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Maine State Police - Troop F

Troopers Hunter Cotton and Kyle Rider investigated the crash. Oakfield Fire and Ambulance, Houlton Ambulance and Maine DOT also responded.

The Interstate was able to be kept open for traffic during the incident.