Trooper Nunez Released from Hospital; Starts Rehabilitation
Maine State Police said Trooper Nunez was recently released from Maine General Medical Center by Delta Ambulance July 2 at 10 a.m.
On June 14, Nunez was attempting to deploy a spike mat on Route 3 in China when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Caribou man. Read the full story.
Nunez was escorted by Troopers to Massachusetts to begin his rehabilitation process. The Massachusetts State Police graciously assigned a Massachusetts State Trooper to be a liaison for Nunez and his family.
He is expected to be out of Maine for approximately three weeks. The rehabilitation is geared towards getting him back to work, said officials.
