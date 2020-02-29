Tractor Trailer & Truck Crash on Route 11, Mt. Chase, Maine

A tractor trailer and truck collided Friday morning just before 8:30 am on Route 11 in Mt. Chase.

83-year-old Cecil Gallagher Sr. from Mount Chase was plowing his driveway in his 2012 Ford F250 when he backed into the roadway. Police said he did not see 20-year-old Joseph Austin from Springfield in his 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling North on Route 11. Austin struck Gallager in the passenger side door.

Gallager suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by the Patten Ambulance.

Poor road conditions and a blind corner are factors in the crash, said police. Trooper Cotton of the Maine State Police, Troop F investigated the incident.

The F-250 was removed from the scene by Hayes towing and the tractor trailer truck was removed by Westerdahls towning.