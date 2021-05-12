The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling explosives that hit a guardrail on I-95 in Sabattus Tuesday afternoon was not injured.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said 48-year-old Casey Thomas of New Hampshire was heading south and drove onto the median shoulder after he says a vehicle cut in front of him. He was not able to get back into the travel lane and his rig struck the center guardrail.

Thomas, who was driving for Maine Drilling and Blasting, wasn’t hurt and none of the explosives he was transporting detonated.