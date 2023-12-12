Tractor Trailer Caught on Fire on I-95 in Island Falls, Maine

A tractor trailer caught on fire in Island Falls on Monday evening after a blown tire ignited the blaze.

Tractor Trailer Caught on Fire on I-95 n Island Falls

The Maine State Police said no one was injured. The incident happened around 7:00 pm near mile marker 277 in the southbound lanes.

Tire Blow Out Ignited Fire

“A tractor trailer unit hauling beer experienced a blown inner passenger tire and as a result a fire started in the passenger rear of the trailer,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Driver and Passenger Tried to Put Our Fire

The driver, 23-year-old Sahil Pal of Dieppe, New Brunswick. pulled the vehicle over. Pal and a passenger tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were not able to put it out.

Fire was Fully Engulfed

“The fire quickly spread inside the trailer and it became fully involved. The driver was able to separate the tractor unit before the fire reached the front of the trailer.” said Moss.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Firefighters Put Out Blaze

Crews from the Island Falls Fire Department And the Oakland Fire Department arrived on the scene and put the fire out.

Interstate Closed for Several Hours

I-95 was shut down in the area for approximately two hours. Officials said to use caution in the area as crews were removing debris from the road.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember? Salon Selectives. The OG Herbal Essences. Vidal Sassoon. The '90s was stacked with radical haircare options, and we want to know how many of these classic shampoos you remember. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy