You Can Now Track That State Of Maine Hazard Check Online

Not everyone seems thoroughly pumped about that state stimmy

I have to say, and I know I'm not the only one, but there's an awful lot of hubbub about these checks coming from the state. If you go on Reddit or Facebook, it's pretty plain to see most folks feel it's kind of a joke. Sure, it's "free money" but it seems like one of those too-little, too-late kind of scenarios.

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the idea, but when you've watched folks get thousands in unemployment benefits, and we've received a few thousand from the federal government since the pandemic began, it's hard to get excited about $285. Especially after originally being told it was $300. Yet another kick in the pants.

Have you gotten your hazard check from the state yet?

The state of Maine started mailing this next round out on the 1st of this month. Of course, as many people as there are complaining about it in the first place, now they're just as vocal about having not received it yet. Naturally, they don't all go out at one time, so it's going to take a minute. But there's something you can do while you wait.

You can now track your check's status online at the state's website. Just follow this link right here, and you'll just have to input some simple information and then you can see if it's been sent or it's still in some kind of limbo. I tried it myself, and it showed I was getting one, but it didn't indicate exactly when I'd get it.

You know how the old saying goes, you can please some of the people...... But soon enough, you'll likely get a check. There are always screw-ups and delays in anything like this, so it may not be easy for everyone. But hey, it's an extra, tax-free $275 right before the holidays. Worse things could happen...

