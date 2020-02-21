Tourney 2020: Friday’s Schedule, Scores + Highlights

This story will be updated throughout the evening with scores and highlights.

Jeff Tuttle

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Cony Rams 52-50 Friday night to claim the Class A North title and earn a trip to the state finals next Saturday.

No. 2 Cony held a slim lead for much of the game, but Hampden, led by senior Bryce Lasusier, was able to tie the game at 50 late and take the lead in the final seconds in the thrilling contest at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lausier led the Broncos with 18 points. Brayden Cole added 11 and Andy Raye had 10 in the win. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Hampden Academy Broncos Claim A North Title [GIRLS]

The top-seed Hampden Academy Broncos claimed the Class A North title Friday night with a 42-37 win over the No. 2 Gardiner Tigers.

Senior captain Alydia Brillant led the Broncos with 15 points. Bella McLaughlin and Amelia McLaughlin each added eight points in the victory at a packed Augusta Civic Center.

The regional title did not come easy for the Broncos who had to overcome a 19-17 deficit at the half, and an all-around tough challenge from the No. 2 Tigers, who kept the game close throughout. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

The Central Aroostook Panthers defeated the Dexter Tigers 35-32 Friday afternoon in a Class C semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

It was a back-and-forth contest between the No. 6 Panthers and the No. 2 Tigers, but a last second three-point attempt by Dexter standout Peyton Grant to tie the game missed to seal the win for Central Aroostook.

Maci Beals had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers, who will play in the Class C North final on Saturday in Bangor. It was a balanced attack by Central Aroostook, with junior Libby Grass adding 12 points on four three-pointers, and senior forward Breann Bradbury adding eight points. >>MORE>>

The Class C North semifinals take over the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, while in Augusta, the Hampden Academy Broncos girls and boys teams vie for the Class A North title.

Here's Friday's schedule:

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

C North semifinal

No. 6 Central Aroostook 35 def. No. 2 Dexter 32 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Stearns 53 def. No. 4 Calais 42 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Central Aroostook 60 def. No. 4 George Stevens 58 [BOYS]

No. 2 Dexter 55 def. No. 3 Fort Kent 52 [BOYS]

Augusta Civic Center

A North regional final

No. 1 Hampden Academy 42 def. No. 2 Gardiner 37 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Hampden Academy 52 def. No. 2 Cony 50 [BOYS]

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

B South final

No. 3 Wells 41 def. No. 5 Yarmouth 37 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Maranacook 60 def. No. 6 Wells 48 [BOYS]

A South final

No. 3 Marshwood 47 def No. 1 Greely 44 [GIRLS]

No. 1 York 52 def. No. 3 Falmouth 34 [BOYS] 8:15 p.m.