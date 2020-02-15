Top-seed Caribou Runs Past MDI in Quarterfinals [BOYS]

The defending state champion Caribou Vikings pulled away from the MDI Trojans in the second half on the way to a 61-48 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday.

The No. 8 Trojans started the game with a 10-2 run, but the No. 1 Vikings didn't flinch. Instead, Caribou chipped away at the lead and building their own 30-25 lead at the half.

Junior Sawyer Deprey led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points. Senior Alex Bouchard had 16 points. Ethan Holdsworth had 12 points. Parker Deprey had 10 points in the win.

Jack DeCorte had 16 points for MDI. Brady Renault added 13 points.

Caribou will play Old Town in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.