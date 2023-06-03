Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England.

Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to be new. The old saying is "A good pick-up should last at least 300,000 miles." I guess it becomes a farm truck after that.

In the tri-state area of New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, pickup trucks are a hot commodity. Fully loaded new trucks cost absurd prices, partially driven by the lack of parts through the pandemic, which caused a lack of inventory.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that almost 500,000 vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in the first six months of last year. That's an astounding number and up by 25% from pre-pandemic days. The Bureau expects another 100,000 vehicles to be stolen by the end of 2022.

Prevent Auto Theft

The NICB recommends these four common sense tips to prevent auto theft:

1.) Have a good auto security system. 2.) Make sure your policy is up to date 3.) Roll up windows, keep doors locked, and take your keys 4.)Park in a garage or well-lit area

The NICB also reports via carscoops.com, that the most stolen vehicles in America in 2021 were full-size Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC pickup trucks, and they didn't have to be new ones. Thieves like used trucks even more, as the vehicles can be disassembled and parts sold. Used parts have a big resale value.

Deep Sentinal Security Company reports that the likelihood of your car being stolen depends on where you live, if you have a security system, and if your car is on the most wanted list of thieves.

Let's see if your vehicle is on the list of most stolen vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.

