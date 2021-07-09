Tommy Lee Hits NASCAR Track in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ Video

Tommy Lee makes a playful cameo in Post Malone's new "Motley Crew" video.

The Motley Crue drummer appears briefly in the celebrity-packed clip, hanging out with the rapper and singer at California's Auto Club Speedway. Most of Malone's friends stand around the racetrack, holding red Solo cups. Lee picks up Malone in a yellow car, frequently shouting in celebration and flashing the metal horns as they zoom around.

Director Cole Bennett also works in guest spots from rappers Big Sean, French Montana and Tyga, along with NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.

You can watch the video below.

A press release notes that "Motley Crew," Malone's first new original music of 2021, is the lead track from a "companion project to a forthcoming documentary, coming soon."

Lee recently entered the rapper's orbit by working on a remix of Tyla Yaweh's song "Tommy Lee," featuring Malone. “I’ve known [Malone] for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you,” Lee told SiriusXM. “He’s a freaking maniac.”

Yaweh spoke to NME about "Tommy Lee," describing its inspiration of "living life and spreading positive energy." He elaborated on the song's title, saying, "Tommy Lee just doesn't give a fuck, and I love that."

Lee has continued to stay busy in recent months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Motley Crue to postpone their reunion tour. (That trek is now scheduled for 2022.) The drummer issued a new solo LP, Andro, last October.