Tommy Lee: Motley Crue Stage Would Have Been ‘F—ing Ridiculous’

Tommy Lee said the stage production for Motley Crue’s postponed Stadium Tour would have been “fucking ridiculous.” In a conversation with Knotfest.com, the drummer dished on just how far the Crue progressed in their preparation before the coronavirus pandemic put a kibosh on their plans.

"We were just about to start [rehearsing]," Lee said. "We were gonna start at the beginning of May, rehearse everything, get the production and everything ready, all of May. ... We would have been in Miami right now rehearsing in the stadium — we had locked out five days in the stadium to rehearse."

Motley Crue are known for their huge live shows, with pyrotechnics and elaborate stage designs all par for the course. When asked about what they had planned for the Stadium Tour, Lee began to gush.

"Dude, oh, my God. I wish I could tell you. … All I can tell you is, once again, be careful what you wish for,” the drummer exclaimed. “Everybody has clearly seen we take it seriously, and what you can pull off in an arena, I think we've pulled off pretty much everything you could possibly ever even fucking think of. So, now we get to play with a fucking ginormous stadium that has no roof on it. … I'm just telling you right now, the production - and it's still there, it's just put away in a couple of giant warehouses. Dude, can I just say it's fucking ridiculous?"

Despite admittedly being disappointed by having to postpone Motley Crue’s tour until 2021, Lee confessed he’s excited to be onstage when fans return to live concerts.

"I want to be onstage, when that day comes and it's okay for a fucking stadium to be filled with people going fucking crazy for the first time," he said. "Because that energy? Can you imagine? I mean, you're seeing it now with people fucking rioting, although it's for many different reasons, but you've got a lot of fucking pent-up anger, energy, and people are going fucking bananas. And I can't wait for it to go in that other direction of excitement in, 'Oh, my God! We're fucking going crazy, and the music's loud as fuck, and everything's cool.'"

You can watch Lee's full interview with Knotfest below.

The drummer has been exceptionally busy lately, even with the worldwide pandemic affecting his plans. Lee recently released two new songs: “Knock Me Down," featuring nu-metal band Killvein, and "Tops," featuring South African rapper Push Push. Both tracks will appear on Andro, Lee’s first solo album since 2005. The LP is scheduled for release in October.