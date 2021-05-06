See Inside Tommy Lee’s Luxurious New $4.15 Million Los Angeles Home

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has a new "Home Sweet Home" to call his own — the rocker just recently shelled out $4.15 million for a lavish, Japanese-inspired house in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The Crue dude closed on the home on April 30, with TMZ reporting days later that the rocker had signed for the over $4 million purchase price. The 4,266 square foot house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a pool, a fireplace and more. Yet, the beauty of the house and grounds goes beyond just the details put down on paper. The lush, beautiful lot and unique architecture begs to be appreciated visually.

Down toward the bottom of this post, take a complete tour of Lee's new digs in over 30 photos illustrating the gorgeous property.

Indeed, while the house itself is truly extravagant, it looks like the outdoor area of Tommy's new home is the high point of the spread. For starters, the Zen-like backyard has a fancy swimming pool complete with waterfalls. Then there is the koi pond, treehouse, fire pit, barbecue island and dining deck — all the makings of some first-rate pool parties.

Inside the home on a half-acre double lot, the expansive kitchen and dining area sports custom Japanese tansu cabinetry plus Brazilian mahogany countertops. Wrap-around glass encloses the house, and there's an enclosed greenhouse-style garden room just off the spacious open floor plan.

The master bedroom "retreat" has double-height ceilings, heated floors, a window wall with built-in cabinetry, a garden courtyard, dual bath and custom closets. Further, there's a bedroom office with a spiral staircase that leads to another huge room that could be used as a yoga studio or art space. Two additional bedrooms occupy a separate wing.

Marco Rufo of The Agency held the listing, with agent Emil Hartoonian repping the Motley Crue member. What a great place for Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, to get some rest and relaxation.