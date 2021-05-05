Tommy Lee Purchases $4.1 Million ‘Modern Sanctuary’ in California

Tommy Lee has a new place to call "home sweet home" in the form of a $4.1 million, 4,266-square-foot compound in Brentwood, Calif.

You can see photos of the house below.

Real estate company the Agency describes Lee's new pad as a "Japanese-inspired modern sanctuary." The house boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with wraparound glass and artisan woodwork. The open floor plan gives way to a pool with waterfalls, dining deck, fire pit, barbecue island and enclosed, greenhouse-style garden room. There's also a garden courtyard, koi pond, Japanese teahouse and bedroom-office with a spiral staircase leading to a huge multipurpose room, which, as the listing suggests, could be used for yoga or art.

Lee will have at least another month to enjoy his new home. The drummer is scheduled to hit the road next month for Motley Crue’s highly anticipated stadium tour, featuring co-headliners Def Leppard and supporting acts Poison and Joan Jett. The massive trek got postponed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but is tentatively slated to begin on June 19 and run through Sept. 12.

Lee also indulged his love for hip-hop and electronic music last year on his third solo album, Andro. He played drums, produced and delivered background vocals on every track while inviting a variety of singers to guest on each song, including Post Malone and Buckcherry’s Josh Todd.

If Motley Crue's stadium tour commences as planned, Lee expects his bandmates to give him a wide berth backstage, as they're not wild about his solo music. “I played it for Nikki, and he fucking loved it,” Lee told Classic Rock last year. “He was like, ‘Great job, dude.’ The other two, Vince and Mick, it probably wouldn’t be their cup of tea. When we’re backstage, they always put me as far away as possible, because I have a fucking club PA in my dressing room and I’m always playing fucking crazy music. They’re like, ‘Put him way, way down the hall. We don’t want to hear it.’”