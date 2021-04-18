Listen to Tom Petty’s ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’

Tom Petty’s estate released the album Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), which first appeared in the super deluxe edition of last year’s Wildflowers & All the Rest box set.

All 16 tracks can be heard below. It’s also available on CD, black vinyl and gold vinyl via the Tom Petty web store.

“Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994,” a statement notes. “The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended.

“The collection was produced by Tom’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate, who listened to 245 reels of 24-track tape, revealing Tom and his collaborators’ evolutionary process and finding the group willing to do whatever it took to discover the essence and magic in the material.”

Petty originally intended Wildflowers to be a double-length release but was persuaded to think again. He frequently spoke of revisiting the unheard material and had begun work on assembling a new edition along with a Wildflowers tour at the time of his death in 2017.

The box set was delayed as a result of a legal battle, meaning that it failed to arrive on the 25th anniversary of the original album’s launch; but the situation was resolved in time to release it last year.

