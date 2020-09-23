Tirdy Works Goes International With Their Famous Feces

Tirdy Works, the TruTV show, is taking its turds international!

Okay, maybe they aren't for sale overseas, but you can buy the turds at two local airports and take them overseas.

According to the Tirdy Words Facebook page, Tirdy Works items will soon be available to purchase in the gift shops of two local airports. The Portland Jetport and The Bangor International Airport are hoping to add a bunch of crap in their gift shops, and it looks like Tirdy Works has the best crap to sell.

We have been contacted by Portland and Bangor jetports. Looks like they want tirds in their gift shops.... tirds are... Posted by Tirdy Works on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

So, if you're headed out on a trip to see your family and friends make sure you bring them the best crap out there!

